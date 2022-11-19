 Skip to content
Europe Reasserts Middle Path on China, Pushing Back on Biden

  • Macron uses Asia trip to warn against split in global order
  • Beijing seeking help to maintain access to key technologies
Xi Jinping arrives at the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 18.

Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg

President Xi Jinping started his week overseas mending ties with the US, and ended it with European leaders making the case for resisting the Biden administration’s sweeping chip curbs on China. 

The shift in sentiment amounts to a victory for Xi on just his second foray outside of China since the pandemic began -- a span that had seen Beijing’s relations with the US and its allies go from bad to worse. In October, President Joe Biden restricted the sale of semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China in a bid to stem its economic development, and asked key allies to comply -- raising fears of a split in the global economy. 