Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Surge Brings Higher Fares and Fewer Flights

When Claudia Estudillo learned she had to be in Cancun on business close to Thanksgiving, she decided to bring her husband and daughter with her over the holiday. What she wasn’t prepared for is a cost of almost $300 more per person than she expected to pay. They’re making the trip anyway, joining the throngs at airports.
“It’s very expensive now,” said the 55-year-old Dallas real esate agent, whose trip comes with an inconvenient, late-night connection in Mexico City. “If I didn’t need to go, I wouldn’t.”