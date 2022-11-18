Biden Will Be Forced to Extend Student-Loan Freeze, Experts Say

President Joe Biden has little choice other than to extend the almost three-year freeze on US student loan payments, as his attempt to forgive some of the debts gets mired in legal challenges, according to experts on the issue surveyed by Bloomberg.

The White House is weighing an extension of the moratorium on repayments and interest charges, which has been in place since the pandemic began in early 2020 but is currently scheduled to expire at the end of next month, according to people familiar with the discussions.