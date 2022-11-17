NetEase, Blizzard to End Deal That Brought Warcraft to China

NetEase Inc. and Blizzard Entertainment Inc. plan to end their 14-year partnership after January, depriving the Chinese firm of a major revenue source and suspending service for some of the country’s most popular games.
The Hangzhou-based publishing giant and Activision Blizzard Inc. subsidiary failed to agree on an extension to their long-running collaboration, which had brought famed franchises like StarCraft, Diablo, Overwatch and World of Warcraft to Chinese players. Blizzard will suspend most online game services in mainland China from Jan. 23, the US company said on Wednesday. Game sales will also halt in the coming days.