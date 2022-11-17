Musk Softens Remote-Work Mandate to Retain Twitter Staffers

Elon Musk’s deadline for Twitter Inc. employees to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave is approaching. But more are opting to leave than Musk anticipated, leading him and others to attempt to convince colleagues to stay, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, who had earlier said he was strictly against remote work, sent a follow-up email Thursday softening his tone. “All that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution,” he wrote, adding that staffers should have in-person meetings with their colleagues not less than once per month.