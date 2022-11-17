Musk’s Twitter Deal Remains in Focus for US Data-Security Review

Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. is still facing US government scrutiny over national-security concerns that his foreign partners may be able to access user data, people familiar with the matter said.

The US government continues to seek information on confidential agreements that Musk made with foreign investors that hold stakes in Twitter after he bought it, and whether those deals allow them to access users’ personal data, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive deliberations.