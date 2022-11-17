Investment Giants With $2.3 Trillion Bet On More Market Turmoil
GIC has “dry powder” ready to deploy as opportunities come up
China Asset Management says loosening policy sets China apart
By
David Ramli, Zhang Dingmin, Amy Bainbridge and David Scanlan
Tumbling global stock and bond prices this year, together with pain in private equity amid deteriorating deal volume left investors around the world casting their nets far and wide for opportunities.
In interviews with Bloomberg News, seven institutional investors with about $2.3 trillion in combined assets under management from Beijing to Toronto and Melbourne outlined investment plans heading into what’s likely to be a challenging 2023.