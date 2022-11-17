‘No Tears Left’: Hong Kong Property Agents Resort to Desperate Ads

Property agents in Hong Kong are resorting to increasingly wry advertising slogans to attract potential buyers during the city’s worst housing slump in years.
“Born in the Wrong Time,” “No Tears Left to Cry,” “The Cut Is Deep, The Love Is Real” — these are just some of the catch lines being used on home listing ads, underscoring the desperation of agents and owners. On one level it’s worked: Social-media sites are now flooded with these over-the-top descriptions. But sellers are still finding it hard to offload properties.