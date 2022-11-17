Adani, World’s Third-Richest Person, Considering Opening Family Office in Dubai or New York

Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, is considering setting up a family office overseas to manage his ballooning wealth, according to people familiar with the discussions.
The chairman of the ports-to-power Adani Group conglomerate is looking at Dubai or New York as the base for the office, which will invest the Adani family’s personal funds, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The group’s founders are in the process of hiring a full suite of specialized family office managers, one of the people said.