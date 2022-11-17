Henrik Fisker’s Improbable Electric SUV Starts Rolling Off the Assembly Line

Henrik Fisker will rise around 5 a.m. Thursday to squeeze in a quick workout before making his way to a factory spanning the equivalent of more than 150 football fields. Hours later, camera crews will capture an unlikely milestone made possible by the blank-check boom: The first Ocean, Fisker Inc.’s debut electric vehicle, will roll off the assembly line.

The SUV zips from zero to 60 miles per hour in as little as 3.6 seconds and is expected to offer up to 350 miles (563 kilometers) of range, a smidge more than Tesla Inc.’s Model Y. The hero feature inside: a 17.1-inch center touchscreen that rotates at the press of a button for more enjoyable binging of YouTube videos and streaming services.