 Skip to content
Crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried Tells His Side of the Story of FTX Collapse in Tweets

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of FTX

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
By

From

Confronted by a crypto crisis he helped spark, former FTX.com Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried is tweeting through it.

On Wednesday, he added a further 18 tweets to a meandering thread he started at the beginning of the week. The posts, published at sporadic intervals, have combined apologies for his failings with his perspective on what went wrong at the companies he founded and ran.  They add to a previous series of cryptic posts that eventually spelled out the message “What HAPPENED,” followed by a hint that there were revelations to come