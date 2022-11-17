China Covid Easing Prompts Warning From Emigration Group

An association of migration service providers in Beijing warned its members to clean up their practices as interest among Chinese citizens in going overseas surges amid a loosening of the country’s Covid restrictions.
All members should conduct business in strict accordance with local and national regulations, the Beijing Immigration and Exit-Entry Service Association said in a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Members shouldn’t do anything that could jeopardize the industry, said the association, which represents firms that help with emigration applications and provide visa, tax and legal advice for those looking to travel abroad.