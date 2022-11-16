With Relief Plan Frozen, Biden Faces Pressure to Delay Student Loan Payments

Student loan borrowers who had banked on debt relief face an uncertain road ahead as President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan is thrown into disarray.
The Department of Education had recommended that borrowers submit debt relief applications by Nov. 15 to allow four to six weeks of processing time before the new year, when payments are set to resume after a pandemic freeze. But that timeline is essentially dead. Borrowers have been unable to submit applications since Friday, after a federal judge in Texas struck down the forgiveness plan in a legal blow that could take months to resolve.