Singapore’s Temasek to Write Down Over $200 Million in FTX

Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek International, invested between $200 million and $300 million into cryptocurrency firm FTX before its implosion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Temasek is now preparing to write off the entire amount, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Another backer, Sequoia Capital, wrote down the full value of its $214 million bet on the exchange, while a person with knowledge of the situation said SoftBank Group Corp. is expecting a loss of around $100 million on its investment.