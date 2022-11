Elon Musk told a Delaware judge he had no role in setting up his $55 billion pay deal to run Tesla Inc. in 2018 and that he was focused instead on solving the complex problem of creating a sustainable electric-vehicle company.

“I do not have any understanding of the internal processes by which this compensation structure was obtained,” Musk said during the third day of trial over a lawsuit by a Tesla investor who claims his compensation was excessive and should be returned to the company.