How a Border Surge Tests Biden’s Immigration Approach: QuickTake

President Joe Biden promised a more compassionate immigration policy than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who moved in myriad ways to restrict the flow of newcomers to the country. An unprecedented surge of migrants crossing the US southern border, however, has reignited the long-running clash over immigration and tested Biden’s relatively welcoming approach. A court’s ruling against a mechanism that’s been used to quickly expel about half the arrivals complicates his administration’s ability to manage the inflow.

US Border Patrol reported 2.2 million apprehensions of migrants entering the country without authorization in the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, the vast majority crossing from Mexico. The number, which includes some people caught more than once, compares with almost 1.7 million the year before, the previous record. It’s impossible to know what share of border crossers manage to evade patrols. One estimate is 50%.