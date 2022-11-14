Russian Fuel Suppliers Rush to Beat EU Ban, Sending Exports Surging
The nation shipped 3.2 million b/d of fuel on Nov. 1-10: Kpler
Russia and its clients hurry to seal deals before EU deadline
By
Bloomberg News
Russia’s seaborne fuel exports have risen to the highest since at least 2017 this month as the nation’s refiners rush to do deals before European Union restrictions on imports and shipping come into force.
The nation’s average daily exports of oil products from Nov. 1 to 10 jumped 22% from the prior month to around 3.17 million barrels, according to estimates from data and analytics firm Kpler.