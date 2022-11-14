 Skip to content
COP27 Deal Looks Distant as Loss and Damage Slows Process

The clock is ticking for negotiators who want a decision on the contentious issue of who pays for the impacts of climate change.

Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, speaks during a plenary session at the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Photographer: Islam Safwat/Bloomberg

It’s crunch time for diplomats at the UN-sponsored COP27 climate conference in Egypt, with dwindling days left to resolve the thorny issue of how poor countries should be compensated for the harm inflicted by global warming they didn’t cause. 

After a slow start to negotiations, Egypt’s COP27 presidency outlined an ambitious schedule for week two, with the goal of getting all countries to agree by Friday on a “cover text” — a political statement that lays out the goals and commitments agreed in Sharm El-Sheikh. 

“There is still a lot of work ahead of us if we are to achieve meaningful and tangible outcomes of which we can be proud; we must now shift gears,” COP27 President and Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry said during an address to delegates on Monday. “Time is not on our side and the world is watching — let us come together and deliver now.” 