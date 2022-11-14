China Names SARS Firefighter Yin Li as Beijing Party Boss

China has named former SARS firefighter Yin Li the new Communist Party leader of Beijing, as President Xi Jinping begins recalibrating the Covid Zero policy that’s slowed the world’s second largest economy.
Yin, 60, replaces Cai Qi as party secretary of the capital city of some 21 million people, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday. Cai, 66, became chief secretariat, overseeing ideology and day-to-day party affairs, after a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle last month that the Chinese president used to consolidate power.