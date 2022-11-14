China Ex-PBOC Official Sees Soft Landing for Property Sector

China is expected to engineer a “soft landing” for its property market as regulators proposed sweeping directives to shore up the embattled sector, a former central bank official said.
The latest package, the strongest yet since September last year when China started fine-tuning its property measures, is aimed at ensuring a healthy and stable development in the real estate sector, Sheng Songcheng, the former head of the statistics and analysis department at the People’s Bank of China, said in an interview.