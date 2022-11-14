Boeing Is Hoping Biden-Xi Talks Lead to a China Reopening

Boeing Co. is looking for a glimmer of hope when US President Joe Biden meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday.
It’s been 3 1/2 years since a mainland Chinese airline took delivery of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft -- a wait brought on by a pair of fatal crashes, a global pandemic and simmering tensions between the world’s two most powerful countries. China used to take a quarter of the cash-cow jets that the US planemaker built each year, and the beleaguered aerospace company could use a lift.