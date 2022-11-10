Thai Airways Will Keep Some Old Jets Instead of Selling as Flight Demand Rises

Thai Airways International PCL is bringing back almost half a dozen aircraft originally put up for sale in an effort to revive flights more quickly amid buoyant demand.
The global air travel recovery from Covid has put a squeeze on newer planes that are available on the open market, Chairman Piyasvasti Amranand said in an interview at the airline’s headquarters in Bangkok Wednesday. As a result, the carrier is struggling to find capacity available on operating lease, prompting Thai Airways to hold onto its own aircraft, he said.