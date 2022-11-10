Russia’s East West Bank in Luxembourg Plans to Cut Half of Staff

East West United Bank, one of the biggest Russian banks in Luxembourg, will cut almost half of its workforce amid “unprecedented challenges” its business has been facing since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The bank, which was established in Luxembourg in 1974, signed a collective redundancy plan after seeing a “decline in business,” to help protect its remaining staff and keep operating, Luxembourg’s main trade unions said in a joint statement on Thursday. Between 32 to 44 of the bank’s 80 employees will be let go.