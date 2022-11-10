Hard-Hit Homebuilders Soar Most Since May 2020 on Inflation Data

D.R. Horton Inc., Lennar Corp. and other homebuilder companies’ shares are staging the biggest rally in more than two years as a slowdown in the pace of inflation fueled bets that the Federal Reserve will start dialing back the pace of its interest-rate hikes.
The S&P Supercomposite Homebuilding Index surged as much as 12%, the most intraday since May 2020, after a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month ramped up hopes that the central bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening is reining in inflation. That sent Treasury yields tumbling, promising to pull mortgage rates back from the steep jump that’s weighed on the real estate industry.