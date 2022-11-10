Dollar Dives as CPI Surprise Cuts Fed Interest-Rate Hike Outlook

The dollar reeled after Thursday’s US inflation report surprised traders with slower growth in prices, driving speculation interest-rate increases will have to be eased.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 1.5%, its lowest level since Sept. 13, before testing support near its 100-day moving average after a key inflation gauge cooled in October by more than expected. The CPI report offered hope that the fastest price gains in decades are ebbing and giving US Federal Reserve officials room to slow down their steep interest-rate hikes.