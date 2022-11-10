Crypto Prime Broker Urges Clients to Cash Out FTX Positions

Crypto prime broker Hidden Road Partners urged clients to sell off all balances and positions on embattled virtual currency exchange FTX.com and to convert them into US dollars, according to an email viewed by Bloomberg News.
Hidden Road, which months ago completed a $50 million funding round with backers including Citadel Securities and FTX’s venture capital arm, FTX Ventures, told clients in a message Wednesday that they have until 7:30 p.m. New York time to liquidate holdings at FTX.com. Hidden Road said that under a clause in customers’ contracts it was declaring an “exchange default.”