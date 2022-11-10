Brighton Park’s New Fund Exceeds Target With $1.8 Billion Raise

Brighton Park Capital, the growth-equity firm led by General Atlantic alum Mark Dzialga, has closed its second fund and it’s oversubscribed with $1.8 billion in capital commitments, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.
Similar to its predecessor fund, Brighton Park Capital Fund II LP will invest in early stage software, health care and technology-enabled services industries. The fund, which had targeted $1.5 billion, received financial support from existing and new investors including endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension funds, family offices and financial institutions.