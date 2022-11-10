Biden Brings ‘Trust Us’ Message to Skeptical UN Climate Summit

President Joe Biden will arrive Friday at the UN climate summit in Egypt with a message for thousands of delegates who long ago grew skeptical of US promises of climate action: You can trust us now.

Biden has new evidence to back up that claim, despite the midterm elections Tuesday likely to put Republicans back in charge of the US House of Representatives. The newly enacted Inflation Reduction Act dedicates hundreds of billions of dollars to clean energy, conservation and carbon capture — giving the country a shot at fulfilling its Paris Agreement pledge to at least halve greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade. And because the law’s benefits touch every state, including deep-red America, even climate skeptics in Congress would find it difficult to derail.