Trump Organization Is Closer to Being Monitored in New York AG’s Fraud Suit

Donald Trump’s company is a step closer to submitting to an independent monitor during New York’s civil fraud suit after a state appeals court denied, for now, the former president’s request to temporarily block the appointment.

Trump had asked for a ruling putting New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s decision to appoint the monitor on hold while he challenges it. On Wednesday, the court denied his request “pending determination of the motion by a full bench.” It didn’t say when the full panel would issue a decision.