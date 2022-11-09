Top Putin Aide Visits Iran as Weapons Bolster Russia’s War

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with top Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday as the two nations pledged to deepen relations to counter pressure from the US and its allies.
Russia regards “strategic cooperation” with Iran as an important element of its national security, Patrushev said at talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, state-run Tass news service reported. While the Kremlin denies using Iranian equipment, it has relied increasingly on drones from Tehran as it burns through its own stockpiles of missiles in attacks on Ukraine.