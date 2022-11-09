 Skip to content
Politics

Top Putin Aide Visits Iran as Weapons Bolster Russia’s War

  • Patrushev meets Iranian President Raisi, security chief
  • Two countries agree to step up security coordination
Nikolai Patrushev

Nikolai Patrushev

Photographer: Alexei Druzhinin/AFP/Getty Images

By
Bloomberg News

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with top Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday as the two nations pledged to deepen relations to counter pressure from the US and its allies.

Russia regards “strategic cooperation” with Iran as an important element of its national security, Patrushev said at talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, state-run Tass news service reported. While the Kremlin denies using Iranian equipment, it has relied increasingly on drones from Tehran as it burns through its own stockpiles of missiles in attacks on Ukraine.