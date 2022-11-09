Singapore Wants Open Supply Chains as US Levels China Chip Curbs

Singapore’s top diplomat is pushing for “open and inclusive” tech supply chains to counteract accelerating economic bifurcation after the US moved to restrict China’s access to cutting-edge semiconductors.
Speaking at an event Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said such divisions would lead to higher inflation, supply chain disruptions, slower technological progress and “more miscalculations and unintended consequences.” The way forward would be a multilateral network for science, technology and supply chains.