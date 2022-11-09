 Skip to content
Russian Energy Cuts to Cost Tiny Moldova More Than $1 Billion

  • Government calls for aid to prevent destabilization, refugees
  • Moscow said to work with ‘criminals’ to topple government
Electricians work on the maintenance of power lines at a power station near Balti, Moldova.
Electricians work on the maintenance of power lines at a power station near Balti, Moldova.Photographer: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images

Russian supply cuts and air strikes in Ukraine will cost Moldova more than $1 billion this winter to cover additional energy costs, according to a draft document. The sum amounts to 8% of one of Europe’s poorest economies. 

The 19-page draft, to be presented to foreign diplomats and leaders ahead of a Nov. 21 support conference for Moldova in Paris, describes a sustained campaign by Moscow and local “criminal groups” to bring down the pro-Western government of the nation wedged between Ukraine and Romania by stoking turmoil. 