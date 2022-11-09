 Skip to content
Green

New Yorkers Back $4.2 Billion Bond to Fight Climate Change

  • Measure is largest borrowing referendum on 2022 US ballots
  • Will fund climate change mitigation in disadvantaged areas
A sticker directs voters to a polling place in New York City on Nov. 8.

Photographer: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

New York voters approved a $4.2 billion environmental bond on Tuesday, one of the biggest wins for environmental, social and governance infrastructure in eight years and a sign of the sector’s growth in the municipal bond market. 

The ballot measure was backed by 59% of voters, according to results posted by the New York State Board of Elections as of 3:14 a.m. New York time. The results were called by the Associated Press. The plan was widely expected to pass, following a long history of successful environmental bond acts in New York.