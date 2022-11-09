Kerry’s Climate Credit Plan Risks Payouts for Carbon-Cutting Mirage

US climate envoy John Kerry arrived at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt with a new plan to expand the sale of carbon credits in order to boost renewable projects in developing countries. But people briefed on the Kerry proposal warned in interviews that it mirrors a failed offset system created decades ago, and his framework has already been panned for allowing money to flow to green projects that would have happened anyway.
That means the funding marshaled by Kerry would be unlikely to reduce greenhouse gas, these people said, unless it is backed up by major restrictions and much deeper analytical work.