Germany Risks Missing Hydrogen Targets on Muddled EU Strategy

Germany is far from reaching its hydrogen production target for 2030, with investors put off by lawmakers’ unclear strategies for the clean fuel.
Green-hydrogen projects currently being planned will only deliver 5.6 gigawatts of capacity by the end of the decade, short of the country’s target of at least 10 gigawatts, according to an analysis by the Institute of Energy Economics at the University of Cologne on behalf of utility EON SE. At present, hydrogen production capacity using renewable energy is only 0.95 gigawatts.