Germany Risks Missing Hydrogen Targets on Muddled EU Strategy

  • Only half of the production capacity for 2030 has been reached
  • EU plan to unbundle networks jeopardizes investments, EON says
Canisters of hydrogen at a hydrogen transfer point in Duisburg, Germany. 

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Germany is far from reaching its hydrogen production target for 2030, with investors put off by lawmakers’ unclear strategies for the clean fuel.

Green-hydrogen projects currently being planned will only deliver 5.6 gigawatts of capacity by the end of the decade, short of the country’s target of at least 10 gigawatts, according to an analysis by the Institute of Energy Economics at the University of Cologne on behalf of utility EON SE. At present, hydrogen production capacity using renewable energy is only 0.95 gigawatts.