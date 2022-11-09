 Skip to content
Politics

Germany Blocks Elmos Chip Facility Sale to Chinese Investor

  • Cabinet backs veto of purchase by Sweden’s Silex Microsystems
  • Move a sign of growing concern about Chinese access, influence
Elmos Semiconductor SE’s&nbsp;headquarters in Dortmund, Germany.&nbsp;

Elmos Semiconductor SE’s headquarters in Dortmund, Germany. 

Photographer: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Updated on

Germany blocked the sale of Elmos Semiconductor SE’s wafer facility to a Swedish subsidiary of China’s Sai MicroElectronics Inc. in a further sign the government in Berlin is toughening its stance on Chinese access to strategic assets.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to veto the deal during its weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday following a recommendation by Economy Minister Robert Habeck, according to a person familiar with the decision, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.