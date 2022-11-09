Germany Blocks Elmos Chip Facility Sale to Chinese Investor

Germany blocked the sale of Elmos Semiconductor SE’s wafer facility to a Swedish subsidiary of China’s Sai MicroElectronics Inc. in a further sign the government in Berlin is toughening its stance on Chinese access to strategic assets.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to veto the deal during its weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday following a recommendation by Economy Minister Robert Habeck, according to a person familiar with the decision, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.