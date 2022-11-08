 Skip to content
Business

Evelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91

  • Helped unite his family’s British and French finance arms
  • Friend of Margaret Thatcher, financial adviser to the queen
Evelyn de Rothschild in 2010.

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Evelyn de Rothschild, who helped unite the British and French arms of his family’s famous banking group and counted Queen Elizabeth II among those who sought his financial advice, has died. He was 91.

He died “peacefully at home,” the UK’s Press Association reported, citing a statement from his family. 