Americans Set to Deliver Verdict on Biden, Democrats in Midterms

US voters were rendering their verdict on Democrats’ governance and deciding whether to grant Republicans control of Congress in the final two years of President Joe Biden’s first term on an Election Day taking place amid deep divisions in the country.
There were sporadic reports early Tuesday of glitches with voting machines and systems in places including Arizona, fueling unsubstantiated claims of fraud from some Republicans. Candidates who deny the validity of the 2020 election are on the ballot across the country, many for roles that will oversee future elections.