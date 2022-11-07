Ukraine Wields Wartime Powers to Seize Firms Tied to Oligarchs

Ukrainian authorities used special wartime powers to seize control of five strategically important companies, all of which have ties with some of the country’s most powerful oligarchs.
The National Securities and Stock Market Commission issued an order on Sunday for securing shares in engine maker Motor Sich PJSC and public oil producer Ukrnafta PJSC, which is backed by billionaire Igor Kolomoisky. Authorities also targeted truck maker Avtokraz, industrial company Zaporizhtransformator PJSC and an oil-refining company Ukrtatnafta.