UK to Delay Northern Ireland Vote, Hopes to Get EU Deal First

The UK will legislate to extend the deadline for holding an election in Northern Ireland, people familiar with the matter said, to allow time to strike a deal on the region’s Brexit status with the European Union.
The plan will be announced in Parliament on Wednesday, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The current expectation is that the vote will be held in late February, to try to ensure the Northern Ireland executive is up and running well before the April anniversary of the region’s 1998 peace deal.