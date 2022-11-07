Tanzania’s President Hassan Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition in Africa

Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan will present an $18 billion plan to build renewable power generation in southern Africa at talks in Egypt as leaders from the continent seek to increase climate finance in the region.
Under the proposal, a bloc of 12 countries in the region would increase generation by about 8.4 gigawatts from sources such as solar and wind, Tanzanian Energy Minister January Makamba said in an interview. Hassan is scheduled to host a meeting of the nations’ leaders and financial institutions on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.