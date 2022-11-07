Half of Swedish Households See Bleak Home Prices Sliding Further

The outlook for Sweden’s housing market remained bleak in November amid this year’s 10% decline in prices from their peak levels, according to the latest data.
House prices in the biggest Nordic country have been forecast to drop as much as 20%, in a sign of what may be to come in other markets where home costs rose sharply during the pandemic. That makes Sweden one of the bellwethers for a global housing cooldown as soaring inflation rips through household budgets and rising borrowing costs begin to bite.