 Skip to content
Economics
Indicators

Half of Swedish Households See Bleak Home Prices Sliding Further

Residential apartment buildings on the Sickla Kanal in the Hammarby Sjostad district in Stockholm, Sweden.

Residential apartment buildings on the Sickla Kanal in the Hammarby Sjostad district in Stockholm, Sweden.

Photographer: Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg

The outlook for Sweden’s housing market remained bleak in November amid this year’s 10% decline in prices from their peak levels, according to the latest data. 

House prices in the biggest Nordic country have been forecast to drop as much as 20%, in a sign of what may be to come in other markets where home costs rose sharply during the pandemic. That makes Sweden one of the bellwethers for a global housing cooldown as soaring inflation rips through household budgets and rising borrowing costs begin to bite.