Germany to Spend €83.3 Billion to Subsidize 2023 Energy Prices

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has laid out plans for the country to spend €83.3 billion ($83.4 billion) on gas and electricity subsidies next year, according to a ministry document obtained by Bloomberg.
€40.3 billion of the amount will be earmarked to cover the cost of gas and district heating, including a one-time payment in December for businesses and households. A gas price brake for households is planned to come into effect in March 2023, but talks are underway with energy suppliers to assess if it’s possible to implement the measure sooner.