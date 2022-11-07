Chinese Oil Imports Jump to Five-Month High on Quota Impact
Crude purchases rose 4% in October from the previous month
Beijing issued additional fuel-export quota in late September
By
Bloomberg News
China stepped up oil imports last month after the government released more fuel-export quota in an attempt to help revive the country’s virus-battered economy.
The world’s biggest crude importer bought 43.14 million tons in October, according to customs data released Monday. That equates to 10.2 million barrels a day, which is 4% higher than September and the most since May.