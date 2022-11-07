‘No Evidence’ Yet of a Brexit Dividend, British Chambers’ Haviland Says

British firms are yet to see any upside from Brexit, according to one of the UK’s top executives, who urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to improve the trade agreement with the European Union to boost growth.
There’s “no evidence” yet of a dividend fro the UK from leaving the bloc, Shevaun Haviland, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce business lobby group, said in an interview Monday. Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt should cut post-Brexit paperwork for exporters and simplify tax rules via new agreements with the EU, she said, citing them as cost-free ways to help struggling British companies.