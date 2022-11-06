Twitter Delays Change to Check-Mark Badges Until After Midterms

Twitter Inc. is delaying the rollout of verification check marks for members of its monthly subscription service until after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, according to people familiar with the matter.

The social-media company received internal and external feedback that the verification process for its Twitter Blue program could be ripe for abuse, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified. That raised concerns that candidates and other political actors might be impersonated on the site in the days before the US election.