Politics

Trump Attacks DeSantis as He Hints Again at Presidential Run

  • Former president says his supporters will happy in short time
  • He called the Florida Governor ‘Ron De-sanctimonious’
Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Latrobe, Nov. 5.

Photographer: Dustin Franz/Bloomberg
Donald Trump suggested an announcement that he plans to make another White House bid is imminent and attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania, a sign the former president is training his ire on a potential chief rival in a 2024 GOP primary.

Trump is tentatively planning to announce his 2024 campaign during the week after US midterm elections, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. DeSantis is widely considered his most formidable opponent in the Republican primary field. 