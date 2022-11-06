Trump Attacks DeSantis as He Hints Again at Presidential Run

Donald Trump suggested an announcement that he plans to make another White House bid is imminent and attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania, a sign the former president is training his ire on a potential chief rival in a 2024 GOP primary.
Trump is tentatively planning to announce his 2024 campaign during the week after US midterm elections, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. DeSantis is widely considered his most formidable opponent in the Republican primary field.