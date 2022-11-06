Ethereum Insiders to Get Fee Cuts That Others Won’t in Upgrade

When the Ethereum blockchain undergoes its next major upgrade, some key participants will likely see fees decline while they’ll remain the same for other users of the most commercially important cryptocurrency network.

The so-called Shanghai software update projected for next year is expected to give users who pledge, or stake, the network’s native Ether cryptocurrency the ability to free up their coins at some point from special digital wallets used to order transactions on the network. But a number of other small changes are being tucked in with this main one. One of them, called WARM Coinbase -- which has nothing to do with crypto exchange Coinbase Global -- will dramatically reduce some fees paid by major ecosystem participants called builders, who already hold a lot of sway over Ethereum.