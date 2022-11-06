Egypt’s Post-IMF Pain Is Lesson for Debt-Laden Emerging Markets

Egypt’s IMF-led strategy to overcome its debt distress sounds like a perfect recipe for a rally in the nation’s debt -- except that money managers are skeptical about the plan’s execution.

In quick succession last month, the North African nation won a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund, tied up billions more in bilateral funding, embraced a more flexible currency regime and raised interest rates. But any expectation the tide of good news would spark market euphoria was quickly belied: Egypt’s bonds began retreating and the cost to insure the country’s debt against default soared.