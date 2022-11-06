10 Things to Watch for at COP27 in Egypt

The world faces threats from war, an energy crisis, and the risk of a global recession, but climate change is by no means a sleeper issue this year. Deadly extreme weather events have struck almost every corner of the planet in recent months, reminding leaders and citizens of the need to act fast.
Few nations have more at stake at the COP27 gathering in the Egyptian seaside town of Sharm el-Sheikh than Pakistan, the country exemplifying the deep inequality lying within the climate change conundrum. Pakistan contributes less than 1% of planet-warming fossil fuel emissions today, but this summer it suffered devastating rains made worse by climate change that flooded a third of its territory and caused an estimated $30 billion in damages.